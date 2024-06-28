After releasing a major update that improves the game’s performance, Capcom now offers players the ability to Try Dragon’s Dogma 2 for free on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Specifically, the trial period allows you to play for a maximum of 2 hours. They are not very many, but they are more than enough to take your first steps into the game world, get an idea of ​​the game’s peculiar combat system and the abilities of the Pawns, the allies guided by a particularly refined AI and central to the gameplay dynamics.