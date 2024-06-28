After releasing a major update that improves the game’s performance, Capcom now offers players the ability to Try Dragon’s Dogma 2 for free on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Specifically, the trial period allows you to play for a maximum of 2 hours. They are not very many, but they are more than enough to take your first steps into the game world, get an idea of the game’s peculiar combat system and the abilities of the Pawns, the allies guided by a particularly refined AI and central to the gameplay dynamics.
