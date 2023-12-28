“I really wanted to make a sequel right after it came out [del gioco originale]Therefore I'm sorry I made everyone wait so long “said Itsuno in the interview with Play magazine. “I was very grateful to see so many fans appreciate the quality of the game and support it for so many years. The fact that the fans support the game – both inside Capcom and outside – is definitely something that helped push the project towards fruition.”

In a recent issue of Play magazine (number 35 to be precise), the Game Director of Dragon's Dogma 2 Hideaki Itsuno took some time to reflect on the original game and what he hopes to achieve with the long-awaited sequel – and how exactly he designed this sequel's grand world.

How was Dragon's Dogma 2 born?

Dragon's Dogma 2 will feature big monsters

According to what Itsuno stated in the interview with Play Magazine, it took a lot of time and energy to help realize the concept of the sequel, which features a world nearly double the size of the first game. This means that no idea, no matter how risky, has been ignored.

“We had days-long sessions where the team pitched ideas for things that could happen in the game, and the funniest ideas were always the ones that came up when our work kept us up late at night” Itsuno said. “When we went to implement these ideas, we put aside the question 'can we really insert such a silly thing in the game?' and we included as many as possible.”

Finally, we leave you with the most recent gameplay trailer and all the details from the dedicated showcase aired a month ago.