How long is Dragon's Dogma 2? Some IGN editors have provided their own testimony on the matter, specifying the number of hours necessary to get to the end credits of the long-awaited Capcom action RPG.

As you may remember, days ago the director of Dragon's Dogma 2, Hideaki Itsuno, spoke about the length of the game, comparing it to that of the first chapter of the series. Well, how are things actually?

As can be seen in the video below, the IGN editorial team completed Dragon's Dogma 2 in a period ranging from twenty-two to fifty hoursdepending on the approach, but specifying in all cases that they have neglected numerous optional contents that could increase the running time.