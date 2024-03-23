Venture into the vast world of Dragon's Dogma 2 no easy feat given the wealth of game elements, characters and features. For this reason, Capcom has opted to create a special introductory featurette also designed for the Italian market.

In fact, we have a well-known voice actor on the Italian scene lending his voice to narrate the story of Arisen and the game world: Paolo Marcheseknown for having given the voice to numerous characters in Disney/Pixar films (Big Hero 6, Zootropolis) and beyond.

Inside the official Capcom YouTube channel you will therefore find this heartfelt message introduction to the adventure lasting approximately 8 minutes which retraces what we learned about in the prequel, enriching or bringing to the player's mind what is necessary to better understand this second chapter.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently one of the most talked about titles: released yesterday, March 22, on PC and new generation consoles. The fantasy adventure sees us again in the role of Arisen, the one chosen to kill the dragon capable of communicating with the mysterious pawns that swarm in the game world.

One aspect that Capcom has paid particular attention to is undoubtedly the game world itself, full of varied and evocative settings which we invite you to discover by directly watching the introductory featurette that we leave you above.