Via the Steam page of Dragon’s Dogma 2 the details have arrived minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC versionwhich among other things confirm the presence of ray tracing.
As we can see below they seem quite affordable or at least within the average, considering that we are talking about a game made only for current generation platforms.
Also from the Steam page, we learn that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be protected by Denuvoa detail that is not surprising, given that the little-appreciated anti-tamper was also used by Capcom for previously published games.
Minims – 1080p, 30 fps
- Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Additional notes: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.
Recommended: 2160i, 30 fps
- Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600x
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Additional notes: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.
Release date and other news this evening
Before leaving you, we remind you that this evening at 10pm Italian time there will be an appointment with him Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcasewhere many new information and details will probably arrive on this promising dark fantasy style action RPG.
One of these will be the release date on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
