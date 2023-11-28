Via the Steam page of Dragon’s Dogma 2 the details have arrived minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC versionwhich among other things confirm the presence of ray tracing.

As we can see below they seem quite affordable or at least within the average, considering that we are talking about a game made only for current generation platforms.

Also from the Steam page, we learn that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be protected by Denuvoa detail that is not surprising, given that the little-appreciated anti-tamper was also used by Capcom for previously published games.

Minims – 1080p, 30 fps

Operating system : Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 bit

: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 bit Processor : Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB of RAM

: 16 GB of RAM Video Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Additional notes: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.

Recommended: 2160i, 30 fps