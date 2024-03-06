Among the many pieces of information on Dragon's Dogma 2 that have arrived in recent months, one in particular has caused players to discuss: the fact that the game will have Only one save slot, both automatic and manual. For this reason Game Informer decided to investigate the issue further by taking advantage of an interview granted by game director Hideaki Itsuno, who in response explained that the decision was made intentionally to enhance exploration and put emphasis on the thrill of having to make decisions without being able to rely on multiple saves.

Not only that, according to his words the player can also if he wants load the game from the last inn visitedlet's say to guarantee an extreme escape route, for example, if he finds himself stuck in a dungeon where he cannot advance or escape unless facing an enemy well above his reach.

“It's actually a save file,” Itsuno said. “However the game offers more options. It gives you the ability to load from the last inn you rested at, so in that sense it's not a game where there's no way back.”

“As for the reasoning behind the decision to only allow one save slot, it's very simple: we want to encourage exploration and when you allow too much freedom in this respect you get the opposite effect.”