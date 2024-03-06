Among the many pieces of information on Dragon's Dogma 2 that have arrived in recent months, one in particular has caused players to discuss: the fact that the game will have Only one save slot, both automatic and manual. For this reason Game Informer decided to investigate the issue further by taking advantage of an interview granted by game director Hideaki Itsuno, who in response explained that the decision was made intentionally to enhance exploration and put emphasis on the thrill of having to make decisions without being able to rely on multiple saves.
Not only that, according to his words the player can also if he wants load the game from the last inn visitedlet's say to guarantee an extreme escape route, for example, if he finds himself stuck in a dungeon where he cannot advance or escape unless facing an enemy well above his reach.
“It's actually a save file,” Itsuno said. “However the game offers more options. It gives you the ability to load from the last inn you rested at, so in that sense it's not a game where there's no way back.”
“As for the reasoning behind the decision to only allow one save slot, it's very simple: we want to encourage exploration and when you allow too much freedom in this respect you get the opposite effect.”
Would you jump over a cliff without being sure you could do it?
To better explain the concept, Itsuno used as an example a situation in which the player finds himself in front of a cliff without having the confidence of actually being able to make a leap to reach the other side. In this case, thanks to multiple saves, it wouldn't be a problem: you save the game in an empty slot, then jump in and find out the outcome, and then reload if things go in the worst way. However this would have “the opposite effect of emphasizing the feeling of exploration”, according to Itsuno.
To be honest, all this would also be possible with a single save file (however, remember that it will be shared with automatic saves, which at the moment it is not clear whether they can be deactivated), but by expanding the concept also to elements such as timed quests and those with multiple outcomeslabyrinthine dungeons with multiple forks, particular situations such as the riddles with Sphinx prizes, the restrictions on fast travel and so on, and it is clear where the Itsuno team wanted to end up: in Dragon's Dogma 2 every decision must be weighed, because often you can't retrace your steps.
Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available from March 22 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Have you read our latest review of Capcom's action RPG before the review?
#Dragon39s #Dogma #save #file #enhance #exploration
Leave a Reply