If you’ve been tempted by Dragon’s Dogma 2 but are yet to commit, I have good news – Capcom is giving prospective players a chance to sample the opening two hours of the game for free.

The free trial is available to play right now and runs until 11.59pm UK time on 17th July 2024 for PS5 players, 5.59pm on 18th for Xbox, and 5.59pm on 18th July for players on Steam.

If you decide you like it, any progress you make will transfer to the full game, which is currently on sale across all platforms. Like the demo itself, though, sale start and end times will vary depending on your platform of choice, as does the saving: PS5 and Xbox players can scoop it up for 30 percent off the full price, whereas Steam players are treated to a 20 percent discount.



Yesterday, an update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 was rolled out for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, including some specific changes for consoles, adding the option for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to change graphics settings to high or low, as well as the option to turn 120Hz output on or off. Capcom said turning graphics settings down to low on consoles should improve Dragon’s Dogma 2’s frame rates, adding: “Further frame rate improvements are planned for future updates as well.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a hit for Capcom, with the game selling 2.5m copies in less than two weeks after its release. Back in April, the company actually revised its full-year earnings forecast following this success, combined with the success of its other popular releases over the last year.