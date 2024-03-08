As we have already reported, one is available Dragon's Dogma 2 demo. This is actually early access to the character creation menuto make it calmly and in advance of the final game and be able to start our adventures more quickly on March 22, 2024. Fans are therefore getting busy and creating characters that are not only beautiful to look at, but also inspired by characters or actors .

One of the best creations currently available on the internet is the one inspired by Willem Dafoe. You can see for yourself what the demo players achieved in Dragon's Dogma 2. The resemblance is truly remarkable and demonstrates the potential of Capcom's system.

Remaining in the videogame field, someone has pleasantly decided to create Todd Howard. In this case it is not perfectly identical, but you can see what the objective set by the Dragon's Dogma 2 player was.

Then there are notable creations, although perhaps not in a positive sense, like this one deformed creature with a very long neck and a double chin that we would see well in a horror film. The Arisen is the hero of the story in Dragon's Dogma 2, but in all honesty perhaps the dragon would have been better off eating this warrior.

If you want something lighter and nicer instead, here is the Dragon's Dogma 2 version of Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Seeing him in the archer version is a bit strange, but speaking of the pure face the result is very good.