Dragon's Dogma 2 it's an immense title, there's no doubt about it and, being set in a rather lively game world, an element of everyday life could not be missing that, especially in recent years, we have learned to know closely: epidemics.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk among Arisen about the draconic plaguea disease that infects the pawns and risks turning the game world upside down in no time. In this guide we will learn to recognize the signs and understand how to behave in case of contagion. Spoiler: washing your hands will be useless!

WARNING: as you continue reading you will encounter spoilers on a new mechanic in Dragon's Dogma 2. Continue only with this awareness.

What are the symptoms of draconic plague?

Let's start by saying that the draconic plague can only infect pawns (both ours and those of other players) and that, it seems, the disease is transmitted following a reduced percentage of fights with dragons. The first time one of our pawns gets sick we will easily find outbecause a vague tutorial regarding the draconic plague will appear.

But all the other times? There are some signs we can pick up Before it's too late. First of all, our pawn will start saying strange things during the dialogues, disobeying the Arisen, showing rudeness and complaining of a big headache.

Even physically we will notice an essential change: red eyes. If we notice our pawn's condition in time, we can act before it, in the terminal stages of the disease, massacres NPCs useful for the main missions.

In fact, you will realize that you underestimated the symptoms only once, while resting in a tavern, a short film will appear with a dragon that will massacre citizens.

Is there a cure?

Unfortunately, at least for the moment, there is no cure for the draconic plague: in case the infected is a secondary pawn, we can only fire it. If, however, the infected is our main pawn, the only thing we can do is let her die: once brought back to life with a special crystal, our most trusted ally will be healed. The only precaution to take before consigning the infected person to his sad fate: empty his menu or you will lose all your tools.

Continue following us to find out new guides on Dragon's Dogma 2: we are constantly updating.