It arrives in these hours, via an announcement on his Twitter profile, The official resignation of the famous Capcom director Hideaki Itsuno. Known throughout the industry for directing the highly acclaimed Devil May Cry 3 and the recent Dragon’s Dogma 2, the developer has decided to leave the company after more than 30 years of collaboration.

Let’s read what is reported in the “farewell letter” which the director has decided to make public through a post on his profile X:

“I have an announcement to make to my followers: my adventure in Capcom ends here. I leave the company after a collaboration that lasted 30 years and 5 months, which I will forever thank for the trust given to me in the management of important games and franchises. I will continue to always support Capcom, from the outside. In September my new project will start, in a new studio: I intend to continue to entertain and excite you as I have always done, so stay connected to find out the news on my next work!”

The developer is best known for his work on the Devil May Cry sagawhich he actively directed from the second chapter to the fourth. As for his most recent works, however, he can boast great success among critics and audiences for the second chapter of the Dragon’s Dogma series, one of the most important launches of early 2024.

They don’t have it yet official information about his next workcurrently shrouded in mystery.