That was in an interview published in Play magazine, which is included in its issue #35 that went on sale on December 27, 2023. This creative explains what happened.

According to Itsuno, 'I really wanted to be able to make a sequel right after the original game came out, so I'm sorry for making everyone wait for so long.'.

This comment about the predecessor of Dragon's Dogma 2 It is true, since it went on sale on May 22, 2012.

More than 10 years had to pass for this sequel to become a reality, but there were those who did not lose hope. And soon it will reach your hands.

Hideaki Itsuno, regarding Dragon's Dogma 2also commented 'I'm very grateful to see so many fans appreciate the quality of the game and support it for so many years'.

To the above, he added 'Having gamers support it — both inside and outside of Capcom — is definitely something that helped push the project toward completion.'.

So the fans' requests had a lot to do with making the sequel a reality.

In the interview Itsuno revealed that the most creative ideas for Dragon's Dogma 2 They reached the team in charge late at night.

When it came time to implement them, they put aside the idea that they were stupid and added them. It's something players will be able to try out for themselves when the game is available for purchase.

That's what will happen on March 22, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Apart from Dragon's Dogma 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

