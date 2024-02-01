Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Capcom has revealed new images Of Dragon's Dogma 2 and many new details onLegendary Herothe new vocation presented yesterday at last night's State of Play in view of the launch on PC and console set for next month.

As it was possible to guess from the video shown last night, the Legendary Hero is an eclectic class capable of accessing the skills of all the others, simply by changing the equipped weapon on the fly. As in the case of the Illusionist, this is a class limited to the Arisen, or the player's character, and it will therefore not be possible to assign it to a Pawn.

Ken Mendoza, Capcom's Promotion Producer, explained that the Legendary Hero can use any weapon, from the greatsword to the magician's staff, access the main skills of any vocation and therefore exploit its strengths based on the situation. For example, in yesterday's video we saw a wizard stagger a monster with freezing magic, then use ice as a base to perform a leaping attack with his greatsword.

However, the Legendary Hero is not a perfect, all-powerful class. To be able to switch from one class to another it is necessary for the player to carry many weapons with him (and in Dragon's Dogma 2 the transportable weight is limited) and it is truly valid only in the hands of the most expert players who know the strengths and weaknesses of each vocation inside out, otherwise it turns out to be a jack-of-all-trades class with less potential than all the others.