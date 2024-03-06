There is still no precise information regarding the duration Of Dragon's Dogma 2but based on what director Hideaki Itsuno reported, it seems that this could be similar to that of the first chapteras reported in an interview.

On the same occasion in which he explained that, after 20 years on Dragon's Dogma and DMC, he would like to work on something new, he also provided this interesting detail on the longevity of the new upcoming game, which apparently will guarantee a good dose of gameplay to passionate.

“For players who just focus on the main things and just want to get through the campaign, the length of the game It shouldn't change much from that of the first chapter”, explained Itsuno in the interview. “For those who want to do everything, who want to see many things and want to enjoy the game fully, we tried to add as many elements as possible”, reported the director.