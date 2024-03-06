There is still no precise information regarding the duration Of Dragon's Dogma 2but based on what director Hideaki Itsuno reported, it seems that this could be similar to that of the first chapteras reported in an interview.
On the same occasion in which he explained that, after 20 years on Dragon's Dogma and DMC, he would like to work on something new, he also provided this interesting detail on the longevity of the new upcoming game, which apparently will guarantee a good dose of gameplay to passionate.
“For players who just focus on the main things and just want to get through the campaign, the length of the game It shouldn't change much from that of the first chapter”, explained Itsuno in the interview. “For those who want to do everything, who want to see many things and want to enjoy the game fully, we tried to add as many elements as possible”, reported the director.
Lots of things for those who want to explore thoroughly
“There are many things that could attract the attention of gamers and people who care most about discovering everything, and they will probably find the length of the game significantly longer“, or something that actually happened with the first chapter too.
Being a pure open world, Dragon's Dogma 2 will obviously offer a notable diversity of approaches which leads to different results in terms of longevity. In short, it is a subjective question, based on how we want to carry on the game.
Also according to the HowLongToBeat site, the main story of the first Dragon's Dogma can be completed in about 37 hours, but if you want to do almost everything available the duration rises above 100 hours, so we can expect something similar also from Dragon's Dogma 2.
#Dragon39s #Dogma #details #duration #revealed #director
Leave a Reply