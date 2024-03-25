Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz revealed some details regarding the UK chart this week, although the full top 10 is not yet available. Dragon's Dogma 2 debuted in second place behind EA Sports FC 24, while Rise of the Ronin he did not go beyond fifth place.

Princess Peach: Showtime!, received with positive votes but not too much, placed third but it seems that sales at launch were not excitingtotaling lower numbers than Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, perhaps due to ineffective promotion.

Another new entry of the week is Alone in the Darkwhich was able to reach sixth position, while for the rest, Amazon's Spring Offers have allowed the return of several titles to the top 10, including Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown which is tenth with a +693%.