The official Dragon's Dogma account on new artwork dedicated to Dragon's Dogma 2 which clearly recalls Dungeons and Dragons.

The message, written by director Hideaki Itsunoreads: “Happy New Year! Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on March 22, which fittingly falls in the Year of the Dragon. We're working hard to create an incredible role-playing experience set in a fantasy world. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer to launch!”

The interesting part, though, is the imagewhich shows four warriors, exemplifying the basic classes of Dragon's Dogma, battling the dragon that kicks off the adventure.