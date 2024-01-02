The official Dragon's Dogma account on new artwork dedicated to Dragon's Dogma 2 which clearly recalls Dungeons and Dragons.
The message, written by director Hideaki Itsunoreads: “Happy New Year! Dragon's Dogma 2 releases on March 22, which fittingly falls in the Year of the Dragon. We're working hard to create an incredible role-playing experience set in a fantasy world. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer to launch!”
The interesting part, though, is the imagewhich shows four warriors, exemplifying the basic classes of Dragon's Dogma, battling the dragon that kicks off the adventure.
Comparison with Dungeons and Dragons
Above you can see the comparison with Dungeons and Dragons artwork and you can immediately see all the similarities, which makes it obvious that that's the inspiration. This is the 1983 “red box” illustration of the first edition of D&D.
Not only is red used for the background, but various details of the image are recreated: for example the dragon's legs and horns pop out from the edges of the artwork and the structure of the game's name is similar, as it uses a kanji instead of the “&” in D&D.
Finally, we remind you that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from March 22, 2024. We also discovered that Dragon's Dogma 2 includes crazy ideas born from the team's lack of sleep.
