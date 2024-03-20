Dragon's Dogma 2 he has problems framerate on PCas revealed by several reviews published in the past few hours. IGN.com questioned Capcom on the matter, given that the game is scheduled for release tomorrow.
The Japanese publisher responded by stating that it was aware of the situation and that will update Dragon's Dogma 2 in the future to improve performance. According to what was communicated to the US newspaper; probably the fluctuating framerate is due to the efforts required of the CPU by the high number of non-player characters present in the game. Each of them, in fact, has allocated resources CPU which serve to calculate the impact of their physical presence on the surrounding environment. In certain situations, CPU usage can therefore be very high: “We understand that in these situations, settings that reduce the load on the GPU may have limited effect; however, we are investigating ways to improve performance in the future.”
When will it be fluid?
It is difficult to say when this future will be and what impact the problems explained will have on the performance of average gaming systems. Let's hope the situation doesn't become unmanageable for those who don't own a high-end PC.
It must also be said that the problems are not only on PC. Even on consoles, many reviews have noted the presence of framerate issues. Especially the version Xbox Series S may exhibit low quality textures due to excessive memory usage.
For the rest, we invite you to read our review of Dragon's Dogma 2 for further details.
#Dragon39s #Dogma #Capcom #framerate #issues #fix #future
Leave a Reply