Dragon's Dogma 2 he has problems framerate on PCas revealed by several reviews published in the past few hours. IGN.com questioned Capcom on the matter, given that the game is scheduled for release tomorrow.

The Japanese publisher responded by stating that it was aware of the situation and that will update Dragon's Dogma 2 in the future to improve performance. According to what was communicated to the US newspaper; probably the fluctuating framerate is due to the efforts required of the CPU by the high number of non-player characters present in the game. Each of them, in fact, has allocated resources CPU which serve to calculate the impact of their physical presence on the surrounding environment. In certain situations, CPU usage can therefore be very high: “We understand that in these situations, settings that reduce the load on the GPU may have limited effect; however, we are investigating ways to improve performance in the future.”