“We worked hard to design a game where you can bump into someone and where something happens [mentre si esplora]so while it's not wrong to have the ability to fast travel, we decided to design a type of map where players will decide for themselves whether to travel by vehicle or on foot to enjoy the journey.”

“Is traveling boring? It's not true. It's only a problem because your game is boring. All you have to do is make the journeys fun,” director Itsuno told IGN USA in a new interview. “That's why you put things in the right place… for players to discover. Either you invent methods of enemy appearance that create different experiences each time, or you force players into situations where they aren't clear whether it's safe or not ten meters in front of them.”

Dragon's Dogma 2 , like the first chapter, will have its own approach to fast travel, making them a little more complex and rare, so as to push the player to move step by step around the map. According to the authors this is the best choice.

Fast travel is there though, that's how it is in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2, like its predecessor, requires expensive and rare items for travel to teleportation points which can also be placed by the player. Dragon's Dogma 2 also adds Oxcarts which allow you to travel only along specific routes, however with the risk of being ambushed.

As for the Oxcart, Itsuno says the goal wasn't to create a “simple safe transportation method.” Instead, he sees it as an additional way to build the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. “As you travel on one of them, you can get ambushed along those paths.”

“While on the chariot, you may find your path blocked by goblins and have no choice but to dismount and join the battle. Then, as you do so, a Griffin may swoop down and destroy the entire tank with a single blow, forcing you to walk the rest of the way cursing its name,” Itsuno explains. “But none of this was arranged by us in advance. In contrast, Griffins are naturally inclined to attack cows they discover while on the move, and all of these elements found themselves working together to naturally create the situation. So yes, a wagon ride in this world can be cheap, but a lot can come from that cheapness. I think that's the kind of world we've managed to create.”

Kento Kinoshita adds: “Let's say you were trying to cross a bridge, but a goblin destroyed it. You then decide to take another route, only to come across a street vendor who is running a business you can buy from, or who needs saving, or who has a camp where you can regroup. When I say the game gives players a lot of space to think for themselves, I mean it.”

