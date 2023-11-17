Surprisingly, Capcom announced with a teaser trailer the date and time of the presentation of his next game, Dragon’s Dogma 2the highly anticipated new chapter in the action RPG series.

The official presentation of the game, which takes the name of Dragon’s Dogma 2 Showcase 2023will be held live on the publisher’s official YouTube channel November 28th at 10pm Italian time. On the cover we bring you the teaser trailer of the event.

As you can see from the video published, with Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom plans to focus on open world exploration of an immense fantasy world, full of monstrous creatures, enemies and many other surprises for players.

The event will be completely focused on the second chapter of the well-known franchise and will see the participation of two important figures from the Osaka company: the director Hideaki Itsuno and the producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, which will reveal in detail all the new features and technological and structural improvements that the second chapter will offer fans, with new gameplay videos of the game. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that, during the live broadcast Capcom can finally reveal the official release date awaited by all lovers of the series.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is expected on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, but the date is not yet known, hoping it will be revealed at the event.