Characterized by a world four times larger than the first episode, Dragon’s Dogma 2 presents in these sequences some exploratory phases but also fighting sessions in which our character faces common enemies as well as a huge griffin and some sort of werewolf.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 the new chapter of the famous Capcom series, shows itself with a gameplay videos lasting approximately fourteen minutes, captured by the IGN editorial staff on the showfloor of Tokyo Game Show 2023 .

We tried it

We tried Dragon’s Dogma 2 at TGS 2023 and we can say that this new chapter definitely promises well, thanks to the many improvements made to the original mechanics.

Even on a technical level the differences are evident: the RE Engine it seems that in this case too he was able to give us an experience with a great visual impact, which will only receive further refinements between now and launch.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have one yet exit date official, but we already know that it will be available in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series