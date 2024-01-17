As we can see, we can choose to modify a large number of parameters both regarding the face and hair and the build, with the possibility of choosing between two different races, humans and “Beastren”. Just to give you an idea, according to director Itsuno there are as many as “40 types of “muscle styles” and 12 sliders just for the human nose”.

IGN has released a new video Of Dragon's Dogma 2 where it shows in detail the editor of the creation of the Arisen, or the player's avatar, and the Pawns, the companions guided by the AI.

An editor full of possibilities, but easy to use

Director Hideaki Itsuno explains that the team's goal was to offer a complete editor that allows players to create the characters of their dreams, but which at the same time proves accessible and does not require great skills to obtain good results without having to spend hours in this menu. For this reason the team decided to include numerous presets for body and face, in order to offer a solid foundation from which to start.

It is not explained whether, as in the previous chapter, also in Dragon's Dogma 2 the height and weight chosen for Arisen they will have implications in gameplay. For example, in the predecessor, a light character recovers stamina faster but can carry fewer objects, while very tall characters can travel longer distances by walking, but cannot enter tunnels dug by goblins.

We will certainly find out in the coming months, with the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2 which we remind you is set for March 22, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Thanks to IGN's coverage we also learned more details about the Sphinx, one of the greatest mysteries of Capcom's action RPG.