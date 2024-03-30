Yesterday Dragon's Dogma 2 received a first important corrective patch with which Capcom tried to patch up the game's performance problems. In particular on PS5 the possibility of lock the framerate to 30 fps and disable ray tracing to obtain better performance. All elements analyzed in the latest video by ElAnalistaDeBits which you can find below.

How can we see, blocking the framerate, Dragon's Dogma 2 on PS5 runs with a maximum target of 30 fps. This avoids the fluctuations that occur with the unlocked framerate, but the situation still does not seem optimal, due to frame pacing that is not always constant, and which therefore does not offer a sensation of fluidity.

By turning off ray tracing you get a small increase in fps count, between 5 and 15% in the best case, but, considering the numerous framerate fluctuations, even in this case it is not a flawless solution.

In short, all the options available have advantages and disadvantages, with Capcom having in any case promised that it will publish further corrective patches in the future, with the hope that the situation will improve in a relatively short time.