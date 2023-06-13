Capcom published a very rich image gallery Of Dragon’s Dogma 2, which you can find below. As you can see, they show different moments of the gameplay, between exploration phases, game events, fights and cities to visit. In short, there will be a lot to do in this open world that promises to be four times the size of the previous title.

While you’re at it, check out the PlayStation Showcase trailer as well.

There official description of the game tells us that: “Dragon’s Dogma is an action-packed, narrative-driven single-player RPG series that offers players the ability to write their own story, from their Arisen’s appearance, his class, his team, his approach to various situations and much more. Now, in this highly anticipated sequel, the vast and explorable fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 awaits you.

The return of the is then specified pawns: “Along your journey you will be joined by mysterious otherworldly beings known as pawns, in an adventure so unique that you will feel like you have other players at your side,” and a vague reference is made to the technology that will move the game: ” All of these elements are further enhanced by physics technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and ultra-modern graphics to create an incredibly immersive fantasy world in Dragon’s Dogma 2.”

For the rest, we remind you that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development for PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.