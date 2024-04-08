A detail emerged secret linked to a boss of Dragon's Dogma 2which apparently has some sort of intermission scene which appears surprisingly only if certain conditions are met, so it is not guaranteed that one will be able to stumble upon such contents.

The question may represent spoilers, so if you don't want spoilers, avoid reading what is reported below, which concerns in particular the fight against Raghnallwhich is normally encountered even earlier than the battle in question.

Well, as can be seen in the video published on Reddit and visible above, there is the possibility of triggering a narrative interlude scene that is normally not visible, unless the fight is prolonged a bit.