A detail emerged secret linked to a boss of Dragon's Dogma 2which apparently has some sort of intermission scene which appears surprisingly only if certain conditions are met, so it is not guaranteed that one will be able to stumble upon such contents.
The question may represent spoilers, so if you don't want spoilers, avoid reading what is reported below, which concerns in particular the fight against Raghnallwhich is normally encountered even earlier than the battle in question.
TIL: you can prolong the fight with Raghnall to get an additional cutscene.
byu/Agent_Gentlemen inDragonsDogma
Well, as can be seen in the video published on Reddit and visible above, there is the possibility of triggering a narrative interlude scene that is normally not visible, unless the fight is prolonged a bit.
A friendly conclusion
Reportedly, if you continue the fight for a certain amount of time, an additional narrative scene with Raghnall will appear, which can be achieved if you don't stay too aggressive.
As explained by the player, not wanting to kill the character in question, he limited himself to dodging and blocking the blows. If you can maintain this attitude for a few minutes, which can be quite a challenge, you get a scene that leads to a decidedly friendly of the clash.
The difficulty lies above all in not falling outside the edges of the fighting arena, which easily happens when trying not to hit the opponent.
