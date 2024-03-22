PureDark has published a mod, this time completely free, which allows you to unlock in the PC version of Dragon's Dogma 2 The Frame Generation of DLSS 3 from NVIDIA, actually already included in the game files but not available in the graphics options (and perhaps for a good reason).

The mod does exactly what you expect, that is, it allows you to activate this technology that uses artificial intelligence to create intermediate frames thus increasing the framerate, but in some cases also the input lag in a more or less marked way. Obviously, you can only use it if you have an RTX 40 graphics card.

To install it, just go to NexusMod or the PureDark's Patreondownload the mod and follow the simple instructions.