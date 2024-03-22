PureDark has published a mod, this time completely free, which allows you to unlock in the PC version of Dragon's Dogma 2 The Frame Generation of DLSS 3 from NVIDIA, actually already included in the game files but not available in the graphics options (and perhaps for a good reason).
The mod does exactly what you expect, that is, it allows you to activate this technology that uses artificial intelligence to create intermediate frames thus increasing the framerate, but in some cases also the input lag in a more or less marked way. Obviously, you can only use it if you have an RTX 40 graphics card.
To install it, just go to NexusMod or the PureDark's Patreondownload the mod and follow the simple instructions.
The mod may cause problems
The author specified that according to reports from some users, activate Frame Generation in Dragon's Dogma 2 it could cause crashes or freezes of the application, which is perhaps the reason why Capcom decided not to make it available at launch even though the game supports DLSS 3. In short, in case of problems we suggest you remove the mod.
Meanwhile, Capcom has responded to some of the criticisms made by Dragon's Dogma 2 players on Steam relating to microtransactions, bugs, performance and the inability to create a new game.
