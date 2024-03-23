Dragon's Dogma 2 It's been out for just over a day but the modders have already got to work making some changes that could please many PC players. Among these there is also llamaiscool who created a mod that allows you to have Multiple characters and save slotsbypassing one of the design choices of the team led by Hideaki Itsuno least appreciated by users.

Specifically, the mod “Dragon's Dogma Save Manager for Multiple Characters” allows you to:

Start a new game whenever you want without losing progress with other previously created characters.

Create multiple characters and switch between them seamlessly.

Have an unlimited number of save files for every single character you create.

Go back to old saves.

Back up your saves in case something happens to you.

If you are interested you can download the mod in question on NexusMod a this address. Installation instructions are inside the readme file included in the download.