The 4Gamer YouTube channel posted a gameplay videos taken from demo Of Dragon’s Dogma 2 available for visitors to Tokyo Game Show 2023.
We can therefore admire new game sequences and specifically the clash with a griffinone of the dangerous creatures that populate the fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2.
The player in this case uses a Fighter, one of the game’s four starting classes, specializing in melee and armed with a sword and shield. We can see some of the exclusive specialties of this class, such as the possibility of making the weapon and shield incandescent to inflict scorching damage on the unfortunate person in question.
Lots of news yesterday from Tokyo Game Show 2023
Yesterday Dragon’s Dogma 2 was one of the main protagonists of the Capcom showcase at the Tokyo Game Show. For the occasion we saw a nine-minute deep dive where director Hideaki Itsuno illustrated some of the main features of the game.
The four starting classes were presented, namely the Fighter we saw in the video above, the Archer, the Thief and the Magician. As you progress through the game it will be possible to unlock further classes and fuse two of them to create even stronger fighters. For example, the Mystic Swordsman is a versatile warrior who combines brute force and close-range weapons with long-range magical strikes, while the Archer Mage fires magic-infused arrows and can support his allies with healing and buffs.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series but at the moment a certain release period has not yet been indicated.
#Dragons #Dogma #gameplay #video #shows #battle #griffin