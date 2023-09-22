The 4Gamer YouTube channel posted a gameplay videos taken from demo Of Dragon’s Dogma 2 available for visitors to Tokyo Game Show 2023.

We can therefore admire new game sequences and specifically the clash with a griffinone of the dangerous creatures that populate the fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The player in this case uses a Fighter, one of the game’s four starting classes, specializing in melee and armed with a sword and shield. We can see some of the exclusive specialties of this class, such as the possibility of making the weapon and shield incandescent to inflict scorching damage on the unfortunate person in question.