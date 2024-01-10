IGN published a gameplay videos Of Dragon's Dogma 2 entirely focused onIllusionistone of the new vocations introduced in the sequel to Capcom's action RPG, perfect for those who want to subjugate enemies without getting their hands dirty.

If we have previously seen the Warrior, the Archer, the Thief and the Magician in action, all basic classes that attack enemies directly, the Illusionist presents itself as an advanced vocation which certainly requires a very different and indirect approach. This is an exclusive class for the Arisen, or the player's avatar, and therefore it will not be possible to assign it to the Pawns, the companions guided by the AI.

This class specializes in invoking gods smoke illusions twirling his Censer. Using these mirages, the player can trick enemies into attacking each other or paralyze them with fear by making the illusion of a dragon appear. In addition, the Illusionist can also buff teammates through temporary buffs.