IGN published a gameplay videos Of Dragon's Dogma 2 entirely focused onIllusionistone of the new vocations introduced in the sequel to Capcom's action RPG, perfect for those who want to subjugate enemies without getting their hands dirty.
If we have previously seen the Warrior, the Archer, the Thief and the Magician in action, all basic classes that attack enemies directly, the Illusionist presents itself as an advanced vocation which certainly requires a very different and indirect approach. This is an exclusive class for the Arisen, or the player's avatar, and therefore it will not be possible to assign it to the Pawns, the companions guided by the AI.
This class specializes in invoking gods smoke illusions twirling his Censer. Using these mirages, the player can trick enemies into attacking each other or paralyze them with fear by making the illusion of a dragon appear. In addition, the Illusionist can also buff teammates through temporary buffs.
A class with many tricks up its sleeve
In the video published by IGN we can see some other tricks available to the Illusionist, who for example can create a smoke copy of itself to deceive enemies, create a wall of smoke through which he can hide from the sight of enemies. Not only that, he can also create an astral projection of himself to freely explore the surroundings, even floating in mid-air, which he can use for example to scout ahead before jumping into the fray of a battle.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available from March 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. News arrived from CES 2024 that at launch Capcom's RPG will use NVIDIA's DLSS 3 for the PC version.
