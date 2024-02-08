Capcom has released the first in a series of gameplay trailer dedicated to the various classes of Dragon's Dogma 2. In this case the stage is all for the Warriora versatile vocation that fights with sword and shield.

As we can see in the video below, the Warrior can hold swords and various blades in one hand (in the video for example we see a scythe) to perform quick combos, lunges and jumping attacks. The shield, clearly, is used to parry incoming blows or launch powerful counterattacks, but on occasion we can also use it offensively to unbalance and throw enemies away or to attract their attention.