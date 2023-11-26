Soon we will discover many new details about Dragon’s Dogma 2 thanks to the new Capcom showcase scheduled for next week, but in the meantime the development team has appeared on social media, arousing the players’ curiosity, revealing with a short gameplay clip who will return in the new chapter Telewindows for fast travel.

For those who don’t know, the first Dragon’s Dogma features a peculiar mechanic for quickly moving around the game world. In addition to a limited selection of key locations for fast travel, players can place Teracrystals, objects that serve as teleportation destinations, almost anywhere on the map.

However, this mechanic has some drawbacks limitations. In fact, the number of telecrystals present in each game is small, they are very heavy to keep in the inventory, not if they cannot place more than ten at the same time and to activate fast travel it is necessary to use a consumable object. Conditions therefore that ask the player to exploit them with reason and parsimony.

To be honest, many players are not huge fans of Telecrystals due to the limitations mentioned above, but on the other hand it is not yet clear whether this mechanic will be reproduced in the same way in Dragon’s Dogma 2 or whether changes have been made to make it more accessible.

On the other hand, we know that there will be at least one in the game a new way to move quickly. In fact, it will be possible to get on an ox cart and decide to sleep during the journey to reach your destination immediately, as long as something unexpected does not happen during the journey, such as an ambush.