The director of the game, Hideaki Itsuno, revealed it in an interview with Game Informer. More precisely, Itsuno talked about aiming for 30fps on the two consoles, despite having the game's framerate unlocked.

Only a few days left until the arrival of Dragon's Dogma 2 and many still wonder what the framerate of the game, since it hasn't been announced. Well, now we know the answer: about 30fps on console, therefore both on PS5 and on Xbox Series

No 60fps on console

60fps can only be achieved on PC

Itsuno: “The game has an unlocked framerate. We're aiming for around 30fps or so. This goes for consoles. There are features that can be turned on or off, but there are no sets of options to tweak (he's alluding to general settings, now typical on consoles, to favor quality or performance Ed.) But yes, the framerate will be unlocked on all consoles.”

So the only version that will have the possibility of reaching 60fps seems to be the PC one, provided you have a very high-performance PC, given the system requirements. Furthermore, Itsuno's words open up the possibility that the framerate is not very stable, as noted by some articles based on the preview version of the game, including ours, which recorded drops of up to 25fps on consoles.