IGN USA published a 18 minute gameplay video on Dragon's Dogma 2 in which we can see the various archetypes of characters controllable by the player in action. Let's talk about the Magician, the Warrior, the Fighter and the Thief.
The video, which you can find below, begins with the Wrestler who is armed with a sword and shield. This is probably one of the most balanced classes. We see the fight with a Cyclops, also with the Rogue class, who uses two daggers and has the advantage of agility.
We then move on to the Warrior, who uses a greatsword to strike hard and inflict great damage. Finally, let's move on to the Wizard, who is able to use a staff to attack from a distance with the elements.
Dragon's Dogma 2, release date and latest news
Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from March 22, 2024. It is an open world action role-playing game that takes us to new regions to explore, full of side missions and events to discover. The player can choose a starting class, but as the game progresses it is possible to unlock new ones by combining them with your initial class.
We also know that Dragon's Dogma 2 includes crazy ideas born from the team's lack of sleep.
