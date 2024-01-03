IGN USA published a 18 minute gameplay video on Dragon's Dogma 2 in which we can see the various archetypes of characters controllable by the player in action. Let's talk about the Magician, the Warrior, the Fighter and the Thief.

The video, which you can find below, begins with the Wrestler who is armed with a sword and shield. This is probably one of the most balanced classes. We see the fight with a Cyclops, also with the Rogue class, who uses two daggers and has the advantage of agility.

We then move on to the Warrior, who uses a greatsword to strike hard and inflict great damage. Finally, let's move on to the Wizard, who is able to use a staff to attack from a distance with the elements.