Transfer of deliveries to Palazzo Chigi





“We must be united, there are emergencies for the country to face. We must work together”. According to what is learned, the Prime Minister said so Giorgia Meloniduring the first meeting of the CDM addressing the ministers.

Melons in CDM, ceremonies over: now loyalty and responsibility – A fast council of ministers, opened with the usual photos and with the appointment of Mantovano as undersecretary to the presidency of the council. Then – according to what AGI learns – Giorgia Meloni took the floor. To illustrate – ministerial sources refer – two concepts. The first: once the photos and the ceremonies are finished, we must – this is the reasoning – get to work responsibly. The situation in the country is difficult and the answers to be given to citizens depend on us. The second reasoning that is reported by those who attended the meeting: the electoral campaign is over, the competitions are over, now we have to say things to each other honestly. It takes unity to meet the challenges on the table. Deputy premieres Tajani and Salvini then took the floor to confirm the parties’ commitment to work together and for the compactness of the coalition and the government.

Energy, Meloni on CDM: Cingolani will help us – Cingolani will help us, free of charge. He did well as a minister, at this stage he can be a point of reference on the energy issue. Thus Giorgia Meloni – according to what AGI learns – during the Council of Ministers. Roberto Cingolani will be councilor for Palazzo Chigi and will work closely with the new ‘Mite’.

Council of ministers, Meloni: thanks to Mattarella – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opened the Council of Ministers with a heartfelt thanks to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

Council of ministers: Tajani and Salvini vice premier – The Council of Ministers approved the appointment of Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini as deputy premier. Green light also to the assignments for the 9 ministers without portfolio. The CDM has also appointed Alfredo Mantovano as undersecretary to the Prime Minister and secretary of the CDM. Meloni sat in the center of the round table of the Council of Ministers. To her left Mantovano, to her right Tajani and then Salvini.

Government, Tajani and Salvini in CDM: maintain coalition unity – Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini, acting as deputy premier, took the floor in the CDM after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Both – according to what has been learned – thanked the Prime Minister by reiterating the appeal to work together and maintain the compactness of the coalition.



THE PASSAGE OF DELIVERIES WITH DRAGONS



The outgoing Prime Minister passed the ‘bell’ to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Together with the two prime ministers, the undersecretaries to the Prime Minister Garofoli and Mantovano. Mario Draghi then left Palazzo Chigi for the last time.

Government: “Hi Mario”, Meloni’s emotional greeting to Draghi – “Hi Mario”. So Giorgia Meloni greets Mario Draghi after the handover to Palazzo Chigi. Draghi leaves the Galleons salon while Meloni, visibly excited, gives herself over to the cameras. Some embarrassment about the protocol, “where should I go?”, And then the new prime minister – in the ceremony he rang the bell several times (“can you hear it?”, He asked) – gives Draghi a last smile and retires to attend the first meeting of the Council of Ministers.

THE ARRIVAL AT PALAZZO CHIGI DI MELONI – “Welcome“, says Mario Draghi to Giorgia Meloni, who arrived at Palazzo Chigi excited at 10.30 for the bell ceremony, the traditional handover in the Galleons room between the outgoing Prime Minister and the new Prime Minister. Who thanked and replied:”This below is a bit emotionally impacting“referring to the guard of honor that paid homage to her in the courtyard. Before the rite, the two had a conversation that lasted more than an hour.

THE VIDEO OF THE DRAGHI-MELONI BELL CEREMONY

Government, 11.45 am: an hour-long conversation has been going on between Draghi and Meloni – The conversation between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi has been going on for an hour. The bell ceremony will follow with the handover. Then the first Council of Ministers will meet.

Government: Draghi welcomes Meloni, “welcome” – Mario Draghi welcomed Giorgia Meloni in the courtyard of honor of Palazzo Chigi with an affectionate “welcome”. Meloni, excited, commented: “An emotionally impacting thing”, her reply, after the honor guard in the courtyard of the seat of the government.

Government: Draghi and Meloni interview before handover – Conversation between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni before the handover to Palazzo Chigi. Draghi welcomed Meloni on the stairs, at the entrance to the Galleons hall and after the handshake and the usual photos, the two are having an interview. The Bell ceremony will follow.



Government: military honors for Meloni, now meeting with Draghi – Giorgia Meloni was welcomed in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi by all the armed forces in uniform and by the army band. Mario Draghi waited and met the new Prime Minister on the first floor of the Presidency. Draghi and Meloni now have a one-on-one conversation. The bell ceremony will follow.

Subscribe to the newsletter

