Transfer of deliveries to Palazzo Chigi

Government, 11.45 am: an hour-long conversation has been going on between Draghi and Meloni – The conversation between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi has been going on for an hour. The bell ceremony will follow with the handover. Then the first Council of Ministers will meet.

Government: Draghi welcomes Meloni, “welcome” – Mario Draghi welcomed Giorgia Meloni in the courtyard of honor of Palazzo Chigi with an affectionate “welcome”. Meloni, excited, commented: “An emotionally impacting thing”, her reply, after the honor guard in the courtyard of the seat of the government.

Government: Draghi and Meloni interview before handover – Conversation between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni before the handover to Palazzo Chigi. Draghi welcomed Meloni on the stairs, at the entrance to the Galleons hall and after the handshake and the usual photos, the two are having an interview. The Bell ceremony will follow.



Government: military honors for Meloni, now meeting with Draghi – Giorgia Meloni was welcomed in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi by all the armed forces in uniform and by the army band. Mario Draghi waited and met the new Prime Minister on the first floor of the Presidency. Draghi and Meloni now have a one-on-one conversation. The bell ceremony will follow.

