Less than two weeks will separate the premieres of the two biggest blockbusters that can be seen this year on television. Both based on great literary phenomena. The two, prequels of stories that broke records in the audiovisual. The two, essential for the future of their platforms. And both, belonging to a genre, that of epic fantasy, which has ceased to be considered minor to reach the general public. the house of the dragon (August 22 on HBO Max) and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (September 2 on Amazon Prime Video) will see George RR Martin and JRR Tolkien compete head-to-head, week by week, for the television throne.

the house of the dragonwith Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as top managers and closely followed by George RR Martin, is the first production derived from Game of Thrones who sees the light Its action takes place about 200 years before the mother series and will tell the story of the Targaryen house with the book Blood and fire, by Martin, as a basis. Since the end of the great success of HBO began to be glimpsed, the American chain got down to work to try to keep the goose that lays the golden eggs active and began to work on several possible extensions. The path has not been easy, and it meant, for example, investing some 30 million euros in a pilot episode starring Naomi Watts that they ended up discarding. In addition, there are seven other possible continuations in the development phase. It is very likely that their future will depend, in large part, on the success or failure of dragon house, which will measure the ability of Game of Thrones to become a profitable franchise for the chain.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’.

For its part, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It is a project to which Amazon Prime Video has dedicated a lot of time and a budget within the reach of very few. In 2017, the company announced the purchase of rights for the television adaptation, for which it is estimated that Amazon paid about 300 million dollars (about 292 million euros). To this should be added the cost of producing the eight episodes of the first season, which the specialized magazine Variety estimated at about 465 million dollars (452 ​​million euros). The first season of the house of the dragon, of 10 chapters, is estimated to have cost about 200 million dollars (194 million euros). Patrick McKay and JD Payne are ultimately responsible for The Lord of the rings, and Spanish filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona directs the first two episodes. Much of the filming took place in New Zealand, following in the footsteps of Peter Jackson’s films, and the film trilogy has also been the benchmark in its visual commitment. The story is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit Y The Lord of the rings and follows a group of characters as evil resurfaces in Middle-earth.

An image from ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

Although it can be considered as a clash of titans, those responsible for the series do not see it as a battle. “Fantasy fans are voracious readers and viewers. There are a lot of people in this world who like Tolkien and Martin equally. I am one of them”, says to EL PAÍS Ryan Condal, screenwriter and head of dragon house, in a video call interview. “I grew up a Tolkien fan and came across George RR Martin’s work as a fan of high fantasy, and I like them both equally. I will watch both series. In fact, I’ll probably see more The Lord of the rings simply because I have already seen our series”, adds Condal.

More information

literary universes

Behind these fictional universes are two of the most widely read authors of the genre in the world who have marked the path of epic fantasy. Tolkien (1892-1973) laid the foundations with the creation of Middle-earth. Martin (73 years old) updated the genre with the seven kingdoms of Westeros. “Tolkien presents a more classic fantasy, an epic of good versus evil. He was a philologist, while Martin is a journalist, he looks for darker, grayer conflicts and characters”, defends Javier Marcos, head of the seven kingdomsthe largest website dedicated to the world of Game of Thrones in Spanish and spokesperson for the press Spanish Tolkien Society. Marcos cites Tom Shippey, one of the greatest experts on the writer of The Hobbitto illustrate the comparison between the two authors: “Tolkien writes his stories as the world should be, with alliances, with people working together for a common goal… And Martin tells us the world as it really is, raw, with pain, with despair, and showing that the good guys don’t always win in the end.”

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in ‘House of the Dragon’.

“Tolkien almost invented a genre, he set the rules that the whole world has followed. The only one who has been able to reinvent it on a massive popular level has been Martin”, defends Ricard Ruiz Garzón, writer, teacher and curator of the festival 42, dedicated to fantasy and which will hold its second edition from November 2 to 6 in Barcelona. Ruiz Garzón highlights several key differences in the writing of the two authors: the female characters (almost non-existent in Tolkien and very strong and varied in Martin); the point of view (Martin narrates the stories of him changing the perspective between characters); and Martin’s incorporation of humor, sex and violence.

Beyond the differences, both The Lord of the rings What Song of ice and fire (the book series on which it is based Game of Thrones and that Martin has not finished publishing) managed to bring epic fantasy to the general public. “Fantasy is no longer a ghetto. Right now we are the ones who cut the cod, the ones with the good stories. It is no longer the ghetto for weird people who got together to play role-playing games and had pimples and were very pale because the sun never shone on them,” says Cristina Macía, translator of George RR Martin’s books and one of the directors of the literary festival Celsius 232 dedicated to fantasy, science fiction and horror and which held its 11th edition in Avilés in July. “Without Tolkien, fantasy would have remained even more in the drawer of the youthful or the escapist,” argues Ruiz Garzón. He adds two keys to the extension of the genre: a generational change in its followers, who have been joined en masse by younger readers and viewers, and that reality has become very unrealistic: “You are more prepared for many things if you also read science fiction or fantasy. Talking about realist literature as if it were the reality of the 19th century, that from time to time there was some change, doesn’t make sense when now each newscast changes the rules of life. That terminology should be changed”.

A moment from the filming of the series ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

The television of the platform era has looked at fantasy with special interest. The recent premiere of Sandmanthe arrival this fall of the adaptation of interview with the vampire or recent public successes such as The Witcher Y the wheel of time so they show it. Ruiz Garzón recalls that great representatives of previous golden ages of television, such as Twin Peaks either lostalso embraced the genre. Game of Thrones it consolidated it in the first division and united critical, popular and even recognition in the awards: it is the most awarded series in history at the Emmys. The option of having more hours of development, the technical possibilities also available to television and the changes in consumption habits accelerated by the pandemic have contributed to making it the medium chosen to adapt these stories ahead of the cinema.

Matt Smith, Prince Daemon Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’.

The mission ahead the house of the dragon Y The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power it is not simple. For channel and platform, it is vital that they are well received. HBO seeks to remain at the top as a producer of multi-awarded prestige fiction that does not distance itself from the massive following, something it achieved with Game of Thrones. And Amazon wants its own Game of Thrones, that global success that only seems to have found with TheBoys and that you need to maintain your current good position in the platform wars. Both are interested in creating a franchise around these titles. The two series have great support from their platforms: for the house of the dragon its managers are already planning more seasons, although they have not been officially announced, and Amazon has expressed interest in having 50 hours of The Lord of the rings.

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ series has been shot in New Zealand, like the films directed by Peter Jackson.

the enemy at home

Despite having a lot going for it, neither series will have it easy. For Cristina Macía, “they have the enemy at home”. “The heiress of Game of Thrones has the challenge of recapturing the public of Game of Thrones, and with the investments they have made, let’s hope that the expectations are not excessive. As to The Lord of the rings, You can have a problem with your own fans if you demand absolute fidelity to the original.” Macia refers to the controversy emerged among some fans due to the participation of black and Latino actors.

Will there be an audience for both? Or is it possible that simultaneous broadcast penalizes one and benefits the other? “If they haven’t done too badly, I think what they’re going to do is give each other feedback. There will be a kind of duel that we will live live, with legions of fans on one side and the other, “says Ricard Ruiz Garzón. For Javier Marcos, the target audience for each series is not as similar as it may seem: “the rings of power It will be a more familiar series, less political, very visual. the house of the dragon it will be cruder, more dramatic, with grayer characters. It will appeal to an audience that likes political intrigue, an audience that doesn’t usually consume fantasy.”

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as an adult, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, in ‘House of the Dragon’.

When those responsible for the house of the dragon for this confrontation, Miguel Sapochnik pulls irony: “I think there is a great audience out there… for the house of the dragon”, he says laughing. Ryan Condal takes over and gets serious: “There’s plenty of room for both of us. I think everybody should be rooting for these two shows to be good and to work and connect, because they’re such expensive productions that if we want more of them in the future, if we want big, expensive bets, we have to get them to connect. with the fans and thus we will have more series of the highest quality in the future”.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.