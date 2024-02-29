During Nacon Connect 2024, the developers of Eko Software presented theaction RPG dark fantasy Dragonkin: The Banished via a trailer which also offers us the first taste of gameplay and which you can view below.
The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam during the month of February 2025with more details coming in the coming months.
What we know about Dragonkin: The Banished
From the first details shared by Nacon and Eko Software, we learn that Dragonkin: The Banished is a hack'n slash which aims to pay homage to the reference genre and offer a dark fantasy world where the character classes are a hybrid between humans and dragons.
It will be possible to tackle the campaign alone or in cooperative mode with up to four userswith players who will have the objective of tracking down and facing powerful dragons in battle and thus freeing the world from their yoke.
