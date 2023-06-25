Dragonheir: Silent Gods is the new title on base Dungenos & Dragons which explores the world and the dynamics of that universe from a different perspective: i Children of Chaosa group of unnamed heroes, headed for the deadliest clash: the five stood between the tyranny of the Dragon Queen Tiamat and the free people of the peoples who craved life and freedom above all things.

Queen Tiamat but he was not just any enemy and our heroes perished. A millennium and two centuries later you will be awakened by the Mist and thanks to a half-elf named Noteerayou will understand the purpose of your trip.

The game does not have Italian language support at the moment. The Frame Rate is selectable at 30 or 60fps while the resolution switches from HD, to Full-HD and finally to the 2K format. You will be able to select Human, Dwarf, Half-Elf, or Draconian as a base race: This will affect both your character’s nature and abilities.

There is a main shop from which to find game currencies that can be spent to buy items in the various game shops, there are many, always rich in artifacts and materials that go from rare to epic, legendary and culminate with the exclusive. There are different types of currencies and different ways to exchange them, mainly through the game Exchange

You will be able to obtain different characters through the use of dice that you will receive as a reward or through the classic in-app purchase. The master is undoubtedly the combat systemstructured on a bridge in pure D&D style, in which once you and your allies have been deployed, just like Noteera, you will be thrown into the fray and you will activate your skills by loading an action bar located below the waist of our heroes.

Skills can be automatically triggered or you can drag them onto the battlefield, selecting your favorite target yourself.

Each hero is unique and has its own level of experience: it is crucial to equip weapons, armor and objects of innate power to improve its characteristics as well as, of course, level up to unlock new skills and competences.

The game is an isometric which allows us a discreet exploration of the surrounding environment, complete with objects to find and secret shortcuts to discover.

As in any self-respecting D&D adventure, personal choices and skills will play a fundamental role in discovering mysteries, secrets and bending characters and NPCs to your will. The game is expected not only on the platform Steam but it will also pass through the world of smartphonesinitially on systems Androidthen also up ios, before the end of the year.