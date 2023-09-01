Nuverse and SGRA let us know that their highly anticipated game, based on Dungeon’s and Dragons, Dragonheir: Silent Gods will come out for PC, Mac and smart devices on September 19, 2023. We had already described the game in an exhaustive way, based on the demo of the Steam Next Fest: today we have a few more details to provide you.

Adenthia it is the world that we will explore in an isometric way in the game: the purpose of our wandering will be to solve environmental puzzles, finding the right way or skill to climb over any obstacles, reach cities and hidden treasures and steal the secrets of this land boundless.

It doesn’t end here: on the journey we will pass through different planes of existence, other dimensions and places where it would be better not to go (but we will go there anyway, we are heroes, not grooms!). Confirmed the four initial classes for our hero: Warrior, Thief, Artist And Scholar of which we will choose the main characteristics such as Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence and Wisdom.

Obviously, to accompany this hero of ours there will be several characters, some simple champions while others are real living legends: 200 heroes await you and to summon them to your side, just sound the war horn which will allow you to call these heroes to you; we advise you to participate in the event Otherworld Horn, by clicking herewhere you will be allowed to summon a Legendary hero for free.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods comes out in 13 languages and it will be possible to play it with the same account on any platform you choose, switching from smartphone or tablet to PC and then bringing the fun away from home back to smartphone; a spokesman for SGRA Studydeveloper of the game, had the following to say about it:

Our goal with Dragonheir: Silent Gods has always been to create an accessible, cross-platform experience that appeals to both fantasy fans and new players eager to embark on their first quest. The fantasy genre has literally exploded over the last few years and we are very happy to bring to life a new experience and a new universe for players around the world. We can’t wait for them to start exploring Adenthia and discovering the multiverse of Dragonheir: Silent Gods.

In this context, it only remains to highlight that the game is not just a personal adventuremade up of choices and crossroads that each of us will choose on our own but it is also possible play the game in cooperative modeharnessing the power of our friends to face fearsome threats that would otherwise be too great for a single hero.