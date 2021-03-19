Sa Dragonera Nature Park has a telematic system for counting visitors and the transmission of data.

The Council of Mallorca explains that this data capture method is being used on the pier in Sa Dragonera and also at the Tramuntana and Llebeig lighthouses. It gives information on numbers of people at any one time, movement on the island and trends in the use of the park.

The project is in collaboration with the regional ports authority, Ports de les Illes Balears, and expands the network of counting sensors already installed at eleven lighthouses in Mallorca. These are all part of the Council of Mallorca’s Smart Island Mallorca initiative.

The three Dragonera sensors are powered by solar panels. The data are transmitted to a Council of Mallorca processing center and, along with other data, will help to improve the management of the island. The systems comply with current data protection legislation.

Smart Island Mallorca is a Council of Mallorca program with the support of the Spanish government’s Red.es digital development company and the European Regional Development Fund. It is for the processing and analysis of large data flows to improve decision-making.