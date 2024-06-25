Precious treasures, enchanted cities, valiant heroes and fearsome monsters, all this is commonplace in the world of Dragonbane. A setting created by Tomas Härenstam to let people experience a game full of legendary stories. In this work, based on the famous Swedish role-playing game “Drakar och Demoner”stories from a distant era are told that led to the creation of a fantasy world that in its simplicity manages to give players great immersion.

The eternal clash between Dragons and Demons

In an ancient era, where the dominant forces were the Dragon Empire And the demonic princes, the world was the stage of countless battles for control. These conflicts have brought death, ruin and devastation to the two factions: everything created by dragons is corrupted by the children of sin and everything born of demons is incinerated by the fire of the lords of the sky.

The eternal and ancient clash between order and chaos, between law and wild madness, led to conditions favorable to the rise of the races that still walk on the ruins of these primordial forces. Nations of humans, elves, dwarves and other races have managed to emerge from the ashes of thiseternal conflictbeing able to thrive and grow.

Despite the balance that seems to have been achieved, the ancient guardians of order and destruction have not disappeared. They are just waiting for the most favorable moment to be able to take over humanityto take control of the land that was once their home, and to be able to establish once and for all who will governand who accordingly will succumb.

Goodbyentourists of different lineages and professions

Within Dragonbane players will be able to create characters characterized by a lineage from which they descend and from one profession that they have learned during their lives, leading them to be real adventurers thirsty for fame, money and knowledge.

The bloodlines to choose from when creating your character are among the most classic fantasy characters, such as humans, elves, dwarves and halflings, but also unique species. There are the mysterious ones Mallardifeathered humanoids who, despite their clumsy appearance and small size, can be fearsome and bloodthirsty adversaries, or the Lupinidsthe indomitable force of wild nature, highly intelligent creatures that hide within them a purely animalistic and bestial instinct, born hunters and wise healers.

Even more important is the profession that the characters have, which determine the developed skills over the years and skills obtained with hard work. Whether it is a skilled craftsman or a powerful wizard, a fearless warrior or a prestigious merchant, the professions that will characterize Player characters are very varied and multifaceted.

READ ALSO Mutant Year Zero, Review: long live the Ark Raiders!

A simple and intuitive manual

In Dragonbane the game rules are among the simplest there are, and uses the classic sets of dice from four to twenty sides typical of many other role-playing games. The creation of the characters starts from the aforementioned choice of lineage and profession, then passing through the assignment of attributes and of abilityThat depend on age of the character created by the players.

The increase in these skills depends on the challenges who will meet during the journeys and battles of the adventurers, thus being able to obtain gods advancement marks that can be assigned to a skill. After deciding how to assign marks, players will roll a d20and if the result exceeds the current level of the chosen skill, the value will increase by one point, up to a maximum of eighteen.

In addition to this, in case during your adventures you encounter a instructor willing to further improve their skills, characters will have even more advancement marks to assign.

Dangerous campaigns and precious treasures

In a dangerous world like that of Dragonbanethe characters will have to face challenges against legendary monsters and hordes of enemies, deadly traps and crazy wizards who try to take possession of the ancient powers who once ruled the world. Foggy forests, deep ravines, steep cliffs and forgotten caves, this is what every adventurer will find himself facing during his travels, whether for save a kingdom by dark cults that act in the shadows, or to bring down legendary creatures and redeem their treasures.

A great adventure present is “The Castle of the Brigand Knight”: on a grassy hill stands a ruined fortress, home of the Knight Brigand. In this simple introduction to Dragonbaneplayers will be free to explore this ancient stronghold at their leisure and face the various challenges that the GM will present them with.

Whether it’s a long and challenging campaign, or a short and equally immersive adventure, Dragobane offers every player a great gaming experience. Whether they are experienced players or newbies in the world of role-playing games, the narrative that naturally arises from this world from classic And nostalgic fantasy taste, will allow you to create and experience a unique story like those told in the greatest legends. A further little gem, there is the possibility of taking advantage of one official soundtrack.