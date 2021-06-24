As revealed by the recent press release from Idea Factory International, the edition Nintendo Switch of Dragon Star VARNIR it will make its debut in the West from the next July 3 up eShop.

Those interested in purchasing a retail copy of the game will be able to find it on the online store of Idea Factory International come on Limited Run Games.

Overview In a world where the bones of an ancient beast tower over the earth … The knight Zephy is part of an order whose role is to hunt down witches, people seen as being cursed for giving birth to dragons. However, the young man is brutally mauled by a dragon during a mission, but as he gasps his last breath, two witches save him by giving him dragon’s blood, a magical substance that defies death and also confers witch powers. Their fates are now intertwined, and Zephy reluctantly joins the witches to take sides against a slew of enemies: an Empire that wants to destroy its kind, merciless dragon hunters, and a witch more powerful than any other. Will they be able to fight all this and save themselves, or will his new allies succumb to the dragon’s curse…? Main features 3 levels of fear – Take to the skies in this turn-based RPG, taking on enemies and ferocious giant dragons in three vertically oriented levels. Freely place your party members within levels to find unique formations and increase physical, magical and even your defenses! Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch ™ version, additional weapons, armor and max levels previously only available for purchase on other platforms are now included in the base game for FREE!

Dragon Star VARNIR is currently available on PlayStation 4 is PC Street Steam.

Source: Idea Factory International