The power of the Chinese dragon is lower than expected. The second largest economy on the planet reported growth of 3.9% in GDP for the third quarter of 2022, below the 5.5% target set by the local government. This weaker flame is due to the 4.2% drop in the real estate sector, which came like an arrow to hurt and destabilize the Asian giant. With a more fragile dragon and a smaller flame, the slowdown becomes something that even affects some Brazilian companies, such as Vale, Usiminas, CSN and CSN Mineração.

“China is now the biggest steel producer and the biggest consumer of iron ore in the world. To give you an idea, in 2021, the country bought almost 70% of the world’s exports of iron ore”, said the variable income specialist at Acqua Vero, Heitor de Nicola.

He comments that the weak Chinese growth directly impacts the exports of companies in this sector, especially in the case of Vale, since about 50% of the company’s annual exports go to the country. This has a direct effect on your results.

And it was in this slowdown trend that the balance sheets of these companies presented themselves in the third quarter. The first to publish the figures was Vale, which had a net profit of US$ 4.45 billion. For Ativa Investimentos analyst Ilan Arbetman, the company found it difficult to obtain more revenue. “Vale’s production and sales volume came in line, but the fall in iron ore caused by the slowdown in the Chinese economy hampered the company’s monetization,” he said.

For Terra Investimentos specialists Régis Chinchila and Luis Novaes, this lower conversion had an impact on cash generation, which is measured by Ebitda. “The result of this was an Ebitda far below what was projected”, they said. On the other hand, they observed that the company had a reduction in indebtedness. “The debt that was already close to the target ceiling, at US$ 20 billion, dropped to close to US$ 13 billion”, said Chinchila and Novaes.

“The mining company Vale continues to be the best dividend payer, because even with a weak result, the numbers are still much more robust” Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset.

CSN, on the other hand, was drastically impacted by the rise in costs, which caused a 17% reduction in cash generation measured by Ebitda.

“Ebitda was negatively impacted by the drop in iron ore and domestic steel prices, mainly because of inflated costs and adjusting at a lagged pace in relation to billing,” said Heitor de Nicola, from Acqua Vero.

However, Nicola comments that the cash flow, which was R$ 3.16 billion, was something positive for the company, even if this result comes from non-recurring working capital gains.

Affiliate CSN Mineração felt the lowest Chinese growth, even after having an expansion in sales throughout the quarter. “The company had its margins pressured and consequently had a lower result. To make matters worse, the company had a cut in its iron ore production target”, stated Régis Chinchila and Luis Novaes, from Terra.

Usiminas, on the other hand, divides opinions. For analysts from Mirae Asset and Terra Investimentos, the company had the best performance in the sector. “The numbers came a little above expectations, which was positive for the company”, said Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asset.

From another angle, the analyst at Ativa Investimentos said that Usiminas’ numbers were not good, but the market was too pessimistic about the company.

According to Arbetman, the scenario remains the same, Usiminas depends on the domestic economy, which is sluggish because of high interest rates, which generates a reduction in local demand for steel.

“The lower demand should continue, and to make matters worse, the price of Brazilian steel is 20% more expensive than the international market, which makes the company’s sales even more difficult,” said Arbetman.

Galdi points out that Vale should be the one that will pay the most dividends. “Without a shadow of a doubt, Vale will continue to be the largest dividend payer in the sector, because even if it has presented not so good numbers, it still generates much more cash than the others”, he said.

Meanwhile, Nicola of Aqua Vero estimates that 2023 could be a better year. “There is an optimistic tone with an improvement in the perspective of the Chinese scenario, which tends to benefit more the results of mining company Vale”, said the analyst. That is, the dragon’s fire can still awaken and its flame can reignite Vale and the steel mills.