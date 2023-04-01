Ryutaro Ichimurawho for years has collaborated in the development and production of video games in the series Dragon Questannounced that he had quit Square Enix after years of collaboration.

With an ad on Twitter, Ichimura has hinted that he wants to test himself to see how many more games he will be able to develop, especially now that he is 47 years old. The choice to abandon Square Enixa company that has made him feel good over the years therefore derives from the desire to test himself in riskier environments.

The last work of Ichimura For Square Enix And Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Daiwhich as confirmed today will be released globally this fall.