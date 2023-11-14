SQUARE ENIX has announced the release date for expansion 7.0 of DRAGON QUEST, available only in Japan. Titled The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girlthe expansion will be available starting from March 21, 2024 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Among the new features of the expansion will be the class Dragon Magethe new explorable area of Zenias and a totally new story that will allow us to meet new characters like Doors And Raki.

You will be able to purchase the expansion either individually priced at 4,950 yen (approximately €30) that inside the DRAGON QUEST X Online All-In-One Package Version 1-7 bundle from 5,940 yen (approximately €37). The latter will include the base game and all expansions released to date.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu