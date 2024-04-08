According to what emerged from an article by Bloombergwhich cites as sources people very close to the matter, Yu Miyakelong-time producer of the series DRAGON QUEST For SQUARE ENIXresigned from his role, leaving his seat vacant, which will most likely be filled by Yosuke Saitoproducer of NieR.

From now on Miyake will take care of the smartphone games division. The decision was made following a series of delays in the development of the next chapter of the saga, DRAGON QUEST XII: The Flames of Fate.

Miyake joined Enix in 1990 and has been credited as the series' producer since DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: Joker in 2006. According to Bloomberg, his relocation to the mobile division is part of a large-scale reorganization that took place on April 1, through which SQUARE ENIX intends to revolutionize the development process to ensure that they can rely more and more on internal resources and less on external studios, thus focusing on the production of triple-A titles.

Source: Bloomberg Street Gematsu (picture of Mynavi Creator)