In Japan There are quite anticipated games currently, but the most anticipated is the 12th installment of Dragon Quest, which was announced a couple of years ago through a special anniversary event. Since then there have been no news about it, and it seems that things without having a first look will continue like this for a few more months.

Through a new interview with the magazine known as Denfaminico Gamer, Yuji Horii, creator of the franchise has given certain comments, which may indicate that we will see the conception of the game much further than expected. To this is added, that it has not been so clear for which platforms it will be launched in the future.

First it is mentioned that the complications go around a little more in the main scenario that is being sought to be used, since the delivery is going to be much more aimed at an adult audience. Also, there is the detail that the pandemic has left its havoc, so when it was at its strongest, it delayed some important parts.

For its part, there are not many details of the HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III, since during the interview it was not mentioned at all, but it is possible that it is a game ready to launch next year. This is related to the fact that this year a new version of Star Ocean 2, so they would not want to make an eclipse of this same video game.

Similarly, fans can’t complain about a game drought, as spinoffs arrive this year, one that focuses on the anime of Fly’s Adventures and also Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: The truth is that Mr. Horii can take as long as he wants, since Dragon Quest is normally synonymous with quality, we saw that at the time with the previous installment of the main line. While we have alternate games.