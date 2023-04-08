In the past few hours Square Enix has updated The logo Of Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fatemaking many speculate the arrival of some news in the next few days or weeks.

The new logo was found on the official website of Square Enixin the section of job announcements. Although similar to the old one, it has substantial differences.

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, the old logo





Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, the new logo

Meanwhile, as we can see, the “XII” behind the Dragon Quest lettering is much brighter and stronger than the old logo. The shape is the same, but the impact is decidedly brighter, also aided by the new lighting of the writing, which produces greater prominence in the contours and a completely different shading: in the old logo the light came from above, while in this one from below.

Of course the logo changes might not mean a whole lot, but there’s no doubt that enthusiasts are craving news. After the announcement of Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate in May 2021, Square Enix has not given any more information on the game, of which practically nothing has been seen for now. We only know that he will use Unreal Engine 5 and that the story was ready two years ago. In short, we would not mind learning more.