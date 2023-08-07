SQUARE ENIX announced the arrival of a new expansion for DRAGON QUEST X Online, available only in Japan. Version 7.0 of the game will be titled The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl and will be released in Japan during 2024 on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc. The company will reveal more information in conjunction with the release of the latest version 6.0 story content.

But that’s not the only news. The company has indeed announced that starting from next March 20, 2024 the service will stop for the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U versions of the game.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu