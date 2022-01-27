SQUARE ENIX brings new images and information online for DRAGON QUEST X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline, single player version of the MMORPG coming to Japan this summer, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Swithc and PC via Steam.

Islands are being introduced with today’s update Wena and its inhabitants.

Wena Islands

For this update, we will be introducing the Wena Islands, one of the continents of Astoltia, covering its topography, the governing race (Wetlings) and the characters you will encounter.

The Wena Islands are a collection of islands in the southwest of Astoltia, with beautiful beaches and nature scattered throughout each island. In the northern islands there are various areas of the jungle covered with trees, such as the tropical rainforest and the virgin forest of Keracona.

The beaches have palm-like trees and the crystal clear sea is filled with beautiful coral reefs.

In and around the Booneer Rainforest in the north, you will find many waterfalls such as the Honesty Grand Falls.

“Nekojima” is an island inhabited exclusively by monsters that look like cats. Cat people, who understand human language, are said to live there.

Wetlings, The People of Water

A breed that lives freely on the beautiful islands of Wena. They are sensitive and appreciate love and songs. They can swim better than other breeds, possibly due to the fins on their ears and back.

The Wetlings have a particular wedding custom in which the groom gives the bride a shell and the bride reciprocates the sentiment with a song.

The Queen of the Kingdom of Verinard sings the “Song of Blessing” to support the life of the Wetlings.

Villages and towns

Lane Village is located on the southeastern island of Wena and Julett Town is located on the central island. Verinard Castle Town is built on the water just off the northwestern island and can only be visited by ferry or train. On the Wena Islands, there are ferrymen who will help you get from island to island by canoe.

Lane Village: a small seaside village full of palm trees and colorful flowers. There is an orphanage north of the city.

Julett Town: a city where houses are made of stone. There is a huge windmill on the upper level and a large beach on the lower level.

Verinard Castle / Castle Town of Verinard: a three level circular castle town with a castle on the upper level. The castle has a balcony called the Shell Bridge.

The characters you will meet

In addition to Fuser, your party member who you will first meet in Lane Village and Julett Town, you will also meet the Queen who rules the Wetlings in the largest city on the Wena Islands, Verinard Castle Town.

Fuser: a young man who grew up in the Lane Village orphanage. He dreams of traveling the world and trains every day with the sword. After meeting Somya, he joins the protagonist on his adventure.

Kinner researcher: a researcher who belongs to the Verinard Royal Research Commission. He has a habit of taking light steps when explaining something.

Prince Odis: a studious and hardworking prince. He is strongly opinionated and sometimes does not listen to others.

Somya: a girl with no relatives living in Julett Town. She felt alone in her lonely life.

Caslan: a traveling fortune teller known for his extraordinary skills. Prince Odis has enormous faith in him.

Queen Diore: the queen of the kingdom of Verinard. It has the power to bless the water with divine protection through the “Song of Blessing” passed down in the royal family from generation to generation.