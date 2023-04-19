“The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Ally” is the title of the expansion of DRAGON QUEST X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline coming to japan next May 26thas announced by SQUARE ENIX And B.B. Studio.

This new content will allow players to venture to a new land on a luxurious cruise ship and ride the sky on a flying dragon in the vast land of Rendashiawith a new party member named Anlucia. The volume of the expansion is equal to that of the main game and also contains an original episode not present in DRAGON QUEST X Online focused on Anluciahis older brother Thomas, Luchenda And Milt.

DRAGON QUEST X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam but only in Japan. The release of the game has not yet been confirmed in the West.

DRAGON QUEST X Offline – The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Ally Trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu