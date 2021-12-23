SQUARE ENIX has unveiled two of the many places that we can explore in DRAGON QUEST X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline, which will arrive in Japan in February.

The software house has in fact released the first information on Eltona, one of the largest continents of Astoltia, and on theRakkaran island, as well as on the characters that we will be able to meet and some mini-games present within the title. Let’s find out together.

DRAGON QUEST X Offline – New The continent of Eltona Thanks to its warm climate and constant rains, the continent of Eltona is characterized by a natural scenery rich in vegetation and many different animal species. However, the western part of the continent is a veritable cursed land where there is a toxic demonic miasma. In the northern part, however, there is a tree that has been growing for over 500 years. The main race of this continent are the Elves. They are characterized by their pointed ears, translucent wings and their immeasurable love for nature. The elves have an unbounded passion for knowledge, and have been passing down information and technology for generations. Among them will also be Fuura, who will join our team, and his father. Rakkaran, the island of entertainment One of the largest islands of Astoltia, where we can have fun with secondary activities such as the casino and the collection of mini-medals. Inside the casino we will be able to earn valuable rewards by having fun with four different games: slots, poker, roulette and bingo.

Before leaving you to a new gallery of images I remind you that DRAGON QUEST X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline will be available in Japan from February 26, 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information on the title in our previous article.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu